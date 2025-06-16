Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Phil Mickelson, Batman, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 23: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up during the Wanamaker Trophy presentation ceremony after winning the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

BatmanPhil Mickelson
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 16
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 16
This Day in Sports History: June 15
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 15
This Day in Sports History: June 14
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 14
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect