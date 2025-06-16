Shania Twain Pledges One Million Meals During 2025 Summer Tour

Shania Twain is combining music and philanthropy as she kicks off her Shania Twain Live in Concert Tour on July 2 in Missoula, Montana. Through her Shania Twain Foundation, the superstar has pledged to contribute a total of one million meals across the U.S. and Canada throughout the 17-date tour. Twain's mission is to support food banks in each city she visits, starting with a $25,000 donation to the Montana Food Bank Network.

“At the Shania Twain Foundation, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” Twain stated. “These donations will provide direct support in the communities of each tour stop. We can make a meaningful impact across the United States and Canada by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.”

The tour, which concludes August 2 in Davie, Florida, features additional donations to local food programs, including the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. Each stop will see funds directed to community food relief, underlining Twain's deep commitment to tackling food insecurity.

Twain has several personal milestones this year in addition to her 60th birthday on August 28, and the 30th anniversary of her first album, The Woman In Me. She recently posted an update on Instagram and reminisced about the significance of the album and thanked an enduring fan base for the last thirty years. Kip Moore, Andy Grammer, and additional surprise guests will be joining Twain for a variety of select dates for a unique experience for concertgoers. The tour travels through Canada and returns to the U.S. with notable stops in New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Florida after July 19.