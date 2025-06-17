Kelsea Ballerini’s Dog Beats Cancer Odds, Hits 10th Birthday Milestone

Kelsea Ballerini has posted an emotionally charged post on social media regarding her dear golden doodle, Dibs, who recently turned 10. In a recent Instagram post honoring his special day, Ballerini said, "you're kicking cancers a**,” looking back on their time together and the strength he has shown after he was formally diagnosed with inoperable heart cancer in August 2024. Dibs has been a constant companion to Ballerini since she adopted him in 2015 — the same year she released her hit song “Dibs,” inspired by their bond.

In her stories, Ballerini revealed, “He's not in pain, and luckily it hasn't spread further,” she wrote. “We're going to start him on the ‘big' meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months) left as possible.”

Despite a busy schedule that included headlining CMA Fest on June 6, Ballerini now plans to step back from the spotlight to spend more time with Dibs. She noted that the pace of her recent touring life has prompted a need to rest and reflect, and she's currently taking time to think about what comes next musically.

Over the years, Ballerini has consistently referred to Dibs as her “baby” and her emotional anchor, especially during the ups and downs of touring and personal transitions. In her latest post, she referred to him as her “steady,” highlighting the depth of their nearly decade-long relationship.