Blake Shelton and Pitbull to Headline Huge Two-Day Music Festival at Woodward Park

Fresno’s beloved Boots in the Park concert series returns to Woodward Park and has a new spin for 2025. Country music superstar Blake Shelton will headline Saturday, Sept. 13, while international superstar…

Jennifer Eggleston
Rapper Pitbull and singer Blake Shelton perform prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen via Getty Images

Fresno's beloved Boots in the Park concert series returns to Woodward Park and has a new spin for 2025. Country music superstar Blake Shelton will headline Saturday, Sept. 13, while international superstar Pitbull will headline Sunday, Sept. 14. This is a momentous occasion, as it is our first time expanding beyond our country roots and taking the weekend experience we have become known for and branding it Party in the Park.

"Who's better to throw a party with than Mr. Worldwide himself: Pitbull," said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events, the company behind the festival.

The expanded format will feature line dancing, immersive art installations, and a broad selection of food and drink options. One highlight includes the introduction of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, a new offering for Fresno. "We'll be bringing our Whiskey Barrel Saloon, which will be new to Fresno with 101 different whiskeys that you can also try," Thacher explained.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. General admission starts at $79 for a single day or $149 for a weekend pass. VIP experiences range from $249 to $449 and are available now via the official Boots in the Park website.

Pitbull, famously dubbed "Mr. Worldwide," brings major pop energy with global chart-toppers like "Timber" and "Give Me Everything." Shelton continues his reign in country music with his latest album, For Recreational Use Only, released in May 2025 — his first since 2021.

Shelton and Pitbull previously teamed up on the 2020 track "Get Ready," though it remains unconfirmed whether the two will share the stage in Fresno.

Boots in the Park originated in Fresno and has grown into a premier event series for country music fans across the West Coast. Both artists have a history with local audiences, with Pitbull performing at the Save Mart Center in January 2024 and Shelton drawing crowds in March of the same year.

The full weekend lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

