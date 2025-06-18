Riley Green’s “Worst Way” Climbs to the Top; Second Annual Duckman Jam Planned for Conservation

Riley Green hit a significant milestone with his latest single, “Worst Way,” which became No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts on June 16. The song is Green's fifth career No. 1 hit and only the second self-penned tune by a country artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since 2012. It places him among just six solo artists in the past two decades who have accomplished that feat.

“Worst Way” has earned a double platinum certification from the RIAA and is praised for its emotionally raw lyrics that explore intense physical connection without traditional romance. Its viral music video helped drive the song's widespread popularity, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Currently, Green is on his international Damn Country Music Tour, which launched on May 1, 2025, and will wrap up on November 21 in Oklahoma City. Following the tour, he will headline two shows in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 and 13, coinciding with National Finals Rodeo weekend.

To celebrate his chart-topping success, Green announced the return of his second annual Duckman Jam concert, set for November 22, 2025, in Little Rock, Arkansas. The lineup will include performances from Jamey Johnson, Drake White, and Lauren Watkins. Tickets go on presale June 17, with general sales beginning June 20. Five dollars from each ticket will benefit Ducks Unlimited, reflecting Green's personal dedication to conservation.

“Growing up in Alabama, outdoors was a big part of my life. Hunting and fishing, duck hunting, early on was really my big passion. I probably got a lot of inspiration for songs I've written out in the woods, somewhere in a swamp. So it's obviously something I really enjoyed growing up. It kind of helped me get where I am, but I looked at [it like] my kids can enjoy it. So conservation in a big thing for me just to be able to keep that way of life and lifestyle alive,” Green shared.