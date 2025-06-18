Summer Adoption Paw-ty Aims To Find Homes For Many Pets

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, the Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS Aiken) are hosting a Summer Adoption Paw-ty. The event will take place at the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 333 Wire Road in Aiken from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, adoption fees are waived for all available pets, including puppies and kittens. There is a limit of one free adoption per household.

Like many shelters across the country, the Aiken County Animal Shelter struggles with overcrowding issues. These issues are a result of owner surrenders, stray animals, and litters of puppies and kittens. With this adoption event, the Aiken County Animal Shelter hopes to free up space to help even more homeless animals.

For more information about the Summer Adoption Paw-ty, visit the FOTASAiken website. If you have questions, you can contact the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537 or email info@fotasaiken.org.

Adopting A Pet

With a shelter full, there are so many amazing pets who just need to be given a chance to show it. Homeless pets deserve to know the love and affection of a forever family. It’s not their fault they were surrendered, abandoned, neglected, or abused.

And remember, when you adopt an animal for a shelter, you’re helping make more space for other animals that need rescue, too. You’re saving little lives and adding more joy to your own. Just remember, a pet is a commitment. Make sure you’re ready to care for them for the next 8+ years. There’s nothing worse than knowing a pet got adopted only to be brought back to the shelter later on!

About FOTAS Aiken

Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS Aiken) has been serving the area for 15 years. They are a nonprofit organization that has partnered with the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The organization helps raise awareness and educate the public about fostering, adopting, and volunteering.

FOTAS Aiken is a recipient of the Secretary of State of South Carolina Angel Award. This award is given to 10 organizations out of 14,000. The award recognizes organizations that are the most efficient and effective charities in South Carolina.

With the help of FOTAS, the Aiken County Animal Shelter saved almost 40,000 pets between 2013 and 2024. None of this would be possible without the help of the community through donations, fostering, and adoption efforts.