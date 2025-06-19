9 Months After Helene – North Augusta’s Living History Park Aims To Reopen By July 4th

The grounds at North Augusta's Living History Park remain empty and quiet. Nine months after Hurricane Helene hit the area, fallen trees and damaged buildings have kept the park from being opened to the public. Meanwhile, nearby parks are back open to visitors.

"We're dead in the water," said Ding Denlinger, Vice President of the park, to WJBF. "We can't really let people in because... somebody might get hurt if they hung out around here."

When Hurricane Helene hit the area in September 2024, it knocked down six huge trees onto the main barn next to the Jim Farmer building at the park. Several buildings on the property still need roof repairs, and one of the buildings was completely destroyed.

The Living History Park often hosted historical events, as well as served as a venue for weddings. With the park's closure, funds from those events have stopped coming in. Without regular income, the self-funded park is having trouble making ends meet.

Efforts To Reopen

The park has been a labor of love for Denlinger and many others for 25 years. Those who live nearby are sad to see that it remains closed, and they hope to see it reopened soon. And that is the hope of the staff, who are now working to open some areas of the park in time for July 4th celebrations. Even though the celebration may be smaller than in previous years, it will be a start for the beloved park as they continue repairs.

In stark contrast, nearby Creighton Park was able to reopen quickly after the storm. Additionally, the park recently celebrated the reopening of the playground, which now features ziplines, balance beams, and climbing walls.

While a great deal of storm damage has been cleared and repairs have been made throughout the CSRA, there are still areas like the Living History Park in North Augusta that struggle to recover. With the help of volunteers, efforts to clear debris and make repairs continues at the park. For anyone interested in volunteering with clean up efforts, visit ColonialTimes.us for more information.

About The Living History Park