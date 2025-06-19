CMA Fest 2025: Star-Packed Lineup Set for ABC, SoFi Kicks Off Rising Stars Program

The 52nd CMA Fest, held earlier this month in Nashville, is set to air on ABC on June 26, featuring standout performances from some of the biggest names in country music. Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton are among the star-studded lineup scheduled for the televised special.

Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde co-host this year's CMA Fest. McBryde reflected on a powerful moment from the event, sharing, "When I walked onto the stage with Cody last night, and it was our first time to walk out of the darkness and into the stadium and see 70-thousand people! That's been my favorite 'oooh' moment."

Kelsea Ballerini will perform her track "Baggage" during the broadcast. She is also partnering with SoFi, the festival's first-ever broadcast presenting sponsor, for the new Rising Stars Program. This initiative encourages financial empowerment among Tennessee residents aged 18 to 24. Through the program, participants can enter for a chance to receive free stock by opening a SoFi Invest account. The initiative runs through the end of July 2025.

Dierks Bentley, one of the featured performers, emphasized his appreciation for the fans: "They're the greatest of the greatest fans," he told On The Red Carpet. "It's an honor to sing for them. I'm grateful to have the chance to be on that stage and tell them how much I love them."

Darius Rucker also praised the spirit of the event, stating, "To see all the country music artists come every year and give their time, it makes me proud to be a part of it."