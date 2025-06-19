Tracy Lawrence Ticket Stop

Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: June 20, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Ramdomly on June 20, 2025
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: June 20, 2025 after 8pm
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets to se Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner at the Bell Auditorium on October 23, 2025
- Prize Value: $150
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Augusta Entertainment Group