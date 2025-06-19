Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Tracy Lawrence Ticket Stop

Material Terms:

Megan Hunkins
Tracy Lawrence Josh Turner

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: June 20, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Ramdomly on June 20, 2025
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: June 20, 2025 after 8pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets to se Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner at the Bell Auditorium on October 23, 2025
  • Prize Value: $150
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Augusta Entertainment Group
Josh TurnerTracy Lawrence
Megan HunkinsWriter
Related Stories
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Summer Book Club
ContestsKids Summer Book ClubCody
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound
ContestsKicks 99’s $5,000 Secret Sound – See Clues And Guesses HereCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect