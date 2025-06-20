This Day in Country History: June 20

June 20 marks an eventful day in country music. Filming began on a biographical movie about one of the genre's greatest stars, cast members from the TV show Nashville performed in Ireland, and several interesting industry changes occurred. Fans also saw artists receive certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and their favorite musicians on stage at the Country USA music festival.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant achievements on June 20 included:

2015: Django and Jimmie, the collaborative studio album by country music legends Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, debuted and hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

2018: Maren Morris, Josh Turner, and Walker Hayes headlined the Country USA music festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Other performers at this fun festival included Ashley McBryde, Mark Mackay, and Lindsay Ell.

2019: The Old Crow Medicine Show's album O.C.M.S. was certified Gold by the RIAA. Songs from this album include "Wagon Wheel" and "Hard To Love."

Cultural Milestones

Milestones and interesting historical events on June 20 included:

2003: The Roy Rogers-Dale Evans Museum, originally located in California, officially opened in Branson, Missouri. Visitors to the museum were welcomed by a 19-foot statue of Roy Rogers' horse, Trigger, and once inside, they viewed artifacts from Roy Rogers and Dale Evans and heard live music in the 300-seat Happy Trails Theater.

2004: Filming began for the Johnny Cash documentary Walk the Line. The movie about the legendary "Man in Black" singer starred Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash, Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash, and singer Shooter Jennings as Waylon Jennings.

2017: Several of the cast of the hit TV show Nashville stopped in Dublin, Ireland, on June 19 and 20 as part of their world tour. Many of the actors and performers in this show are professional musicians, including Charles Easton, who played Deacon Claybourne, and Clare Bowen, who played Scarlett on this show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A birth, a new record deal, and the opening of a new restaurant and bar happened on June 20, including:

2005: Martina McBride, known for her hits such as "A Broken Wing" and "I Can't Stop Loving You," and her signature soprano voice, and her husband, John, welcomed their third daughter, Ava Rose Kathleen McBride.

2017: Country singer Chase Rice signed a record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG. Rice, who was previously with Broken Bow Records, felt his music better aligned with BBR Music Group/BMG, which supports an independent spirit.

2018: "Highway Desperado" singer Jason Aldean celebrated the grand opening of his Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville. Aldean also has Kitchen + Rooftop Bars in Gatlinburg, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas.