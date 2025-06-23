Josh Ross Links Up with Akon for Summer Smash ‘Drunk Right Now’

The music video for Canadian country artist Josh Ross's and international R&B star Akon's summer collaboration, "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)," was released on June 19. Released in May, "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)" has quickly positioned itself among top party songs because of the combination of country swagger with Akon's sing-along melody. Directed by Mattias Russo-Larsson and Lewis Atallah, the video reflects the track's carefree, high-energy vibe, which has already sparked viral dance trends across TikTok.

"About a year ago, I was messing around in the studio and reimagined his song 'Right Now,' just for fun," Ross explained. "We started playing it before our shows, and the crowd went nuts — it turned into this wild country party anthem."

The release marks a milestone moment for Ross, who shared, "Akon's music was always a huge part of my life growing up. Having two older siblings, his songs were always playing — his sound, his hooks, everything about it just stuck with me before I even knew what the words meant. I've always been a fan."

The collaboration has been described as a "full-circle moment" by Ross, who is riding a wave of momentum in 2025. Recently crowned CCMA Entertainer of the Year, Ross has amassed nearly one billion global streams. His latest singles, "Leave Me Too" and "Single Again," continue to rise on the Top 10 charts in both Canada and the U.S.

Ross recently performed at CMA Fest in Nashville and continues his summer tour with stops at major festivals, including Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Prince Edward Island and Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming. With a unique genre-bending style that fuses current country sounds with hip-hop or rock undertones, he continues to carve out a place for himself as one of the more exciting voices on the country music landscape today.