Country Star Comes Back Home: Bentley Plays Show for 223 of Mom’s Friends in Phoenix

Dierks Bentley went back to his childhood home of Phoenix to kick off his Broken Branches Tour from the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with an emotional performance on June 20. "There ain't nothing like launching a new tour, and it running through your hometown, y'all," Bentley said right before the show started, and he opened the concert with a two-song combo of "Well Well Whiskey" and "Up on the Ridge."

Bentley played songs from his new album Broken Branches as well as many fan favorites, including "What Was I Thinkin'," "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)," and "Drunk on a Plane."

Reflecting on his journey, Bentley shared, “This is so special to me and all the guys, especially when you come to a place where you saw your very first concert when you were 17 years old. This is that place for me. This is where I saw Dwight Yoakam.”

He also paid tribute to his father, who passed away in 2012, saying, “One thing my dad always hated was I did not tuck my shirt in back then. But I thought tonight, whenever I'm onstage playing country music, I always feel pretty close to my dad. My mom is here tonight. I thought maybe I'd try to tuck it in.”

Opening acts included The Band Loula, who earned applause for their country-gospel blend, and Zach Top, whom Bentley praised as a future star. Closing the show was Bentley's '90s country spoof band, Hot Country Knights, with a second encore and a '90s medley of Garth Brooks' "Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)" and "Friends in Low Places."