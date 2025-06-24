Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Hulk Hogan, Apple, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Hulk Hogan's Beer

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Paul Kane/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

AppleHulk HoganiPhoneMorgan Wallen
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 24
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 24
Georgia’s Best Day Trip is a Fun One
Human InterestGeorgia’s Best Day Trip is a Fun OneAnne Erickson
2019 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 - Cole Swindell
Human InterestCole Swindell, Batman, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect