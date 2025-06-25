Tim McGraw Backs Out of Concert After Back Surgery; Cross Canadian Ragweed Steps Up

Tim McGraw has officially canceled his July 21 performance at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado, due to ongoing health concerns. The event was part of the "Last Cowboy Standing" event for Colorado State University (CSU) and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

The decision follows McGraw's recent back surgery and a series of physical setbacks that have challenged his ability to perform. "In the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again, and I had to have another back surgery," McGraw explained.

At 58, he has faced a challenging year, undergoing double knee replacements, three back surgeries, and dealing with a torn rotator cuff and ruptured disc. "To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," McGraw admitted.

As he focuses on recovery, McGraw has shifted toward a more cautious approach to movement and performance. PBR and CSU responded swiftly, confirming that Cross Canadian Ragweed will step in to headline the opening night. The Oklahoma-based band, recognized for helping define the Red Dirt Music genre, brings its own legacy and fan base to the event.

PBR and CSU said: "PBR and CSU are excited to announce that Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline the opening night of this groundbreaking sports and entertainment event, promising an unforgettable performance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery."