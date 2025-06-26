Little Big Town Plans Four-Night Holiday Concert Series at Nashville’s Ryman

Little Big Town is slotted to bring some holiday fun to Nashville this winter with a four-night holiday residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium, running Dec. 1-4. The concert event will include songs from the group's acclaimed 2024 holiday album, The Christmas Record, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The 11-track album, recorded primarily in Savannah, Georgia, throughout 2023, marked the group's first full-length Christmas project.

“It's always been a dream of ours to play Christmas shows at the historic Ryman,” they announced on their socials. “It's finally happening! Please come spend your holidays with us.”

This December residency is a homecoming of sorts for the band, who last held a significant presence at the Ryman in 2017 with a 10-night residency celebrating the venue's 125th anniversary. Their return follows a special two-hour Christmas Record release event at the Grand Ole Opry House in October 2024, which featured surprise appearances from Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini.

Presales for the Ryman holiday series were available Tuesday, with general ticket sales opening this Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. CT through the Ryman Auditorium's official website. Fans will also have the option to purchase Ford VIP Lounge access, which includes early venue entry, a private bar, complimentary food, and souvenir tickets.

The December concerts arrive amid a busy season for Little Big Town. Their Summer Tour '25 launches July 24 in Rogers, Arkansas, continuing a high-profile run that follows their 25th anniversary in 2024. That milestone year featured an 18-date co-headlining tour with Sugarland and rising group The Castellows, cementing their legacy as one of country music's most enduring acts.