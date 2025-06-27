Nashville Stars John Morgan and Jason Aldean Honor No. 1 Hit with Philanthropy

A celebration took place on June 24 at Live Oak in Nashville to honor the chart-topping success of “Friends Like That” by John Morgan and Jason Aldean. Hosted by ASCAP and BMI, the event marked a milestone for Morgan, who earned his first No. 1 as an artist, and Aldean, who notched his 29th career No. 1. The song also represents the first chart-topper for Aldean's label, Night Train Records.

Co-written by Morgan, Lydia Vaughn, Brent Anderson, and Will Bundy, “Friends Like That” was praised for its upbeat feel despite its emotionally layered lyrics. “I feel like we knew it was a fun tempo,” Morgan said. “I think the only reason we got away with it is the lighthearted feel behind it because the lyrics … it's like borderline depressing. We left it just vague enough.”

BMI's Mason Hunter emceed the program, spotlighting the collaboration between artists, publishers, and producers. JoJamie Hahr of BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville presented commemorative plaques to those involved in the song's journey to No. 1.

Lydia Vaughn underscored the importance of teamwork in Nashville's music industry. “One of the coolest things that I've learned about doing what we do in this town is that no one's success is achieved alone,” Vaughn shared. “There are so many stars that have to align for a song to go No. 1, and that's the magic of Nashville — when all the parts are working together, every once in a while, against all odds, that happens.”

Brent Anderson reflected on how a song's journey can evolve, noting that even long-held tracks can find new life and success.