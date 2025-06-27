This Day in Country History: June 27

Many memorable moments in country music have taken place on June 27. When COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of live performances, some artists found clever ways to perform for their fans. Unusual performances, music festivals, fundraisers, and more have all happened on June 27.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this day, Dolly Parton showed a different side to her musical style, and an important tour resumed:

2014: Country music star Dolly Parton performed at the O2 Arena in London, England, as part of her Blue Smoke tour. While Parton sang several of her well-known songs, such as "I Will Always Love You" and "Little Sparrow," she also did a cover of the rock band Bon Jovi's "Lay Your Hands on Me" with surprise guest Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi.

Cultural Milestones

Performances to raise money and shows to empty venues have happened on June 27, including:

2019: Country music legend Charlie Daniels performed at the second Veteran Impact Celebration fundraiser held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This event raised over $100,000, which Daniels donated to his Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Summer is the best time of year to attend country music festivals, and there have been several on June 27, including:

2014: At the inaugural OKCFest held in Oklahoma City, country music stars Merle Haggard, Dierks Bentley, and the Josh Abbott Band performed. Fans also saw Jaida Dreyer and the Casey Donahew Band at this fun festival.

2024: Country music fans flocked to Bonner Springs, Kansas, to see their favorite artists at the Country Stampede outdoor music and camping festival. Headliners at this fun festival included superstars Chris Janson, LOCASH, and Tanner Adell. Additional performers included Savanna Chestnut, Cory Jackson, and Drew Green.