Country Drinking Songs: The Irony of Sober Stars Singing Boozy Anthems

According to a study conducted by Northwestern University, over a third of country songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list mention drinking. That's a staggering statistic. But perhaps the most interesting fact is that many of these country artists who write and perform these drinking anthems are sober in real life. So, why is alcohol such a popular feature in country music? Let's explore.

The Paradox of Sober Artists and Drinking Anthems

If you take the time to read through many popular country lyrics, it won't take long to find songs about whiskey, beer, and bars. However, while many well-known country artists, including Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley, lead sober lives, some still write hits about drinking. One example is Paisley's hit "Alcohol." So, the question looms: why?

Perhaps in an environment where alcohol is part of the social norm, many sober artists feel obliged to maintain a certain image aligned with this party lifestyle. Some approach these songs with a sense of irony or observation rather than personal indulgence, while others don't. For example, Jamey Johnson, who has been sober for over a decade, wrote "Sober," a song about the temptation of alcohol and the cost it can have on relationships and life in general. For him, it's raw and honest healing.

Profiles of Sober Country Artists

Many country artists have been open about their sobriety.

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw decided to go sober in 2008 after noticing he was taking shots of alcohol first thing in the morning. He turned to his wife, Faith Hill, for support, and this became a big moment in his recovery. Since then, McGraw has stayed sober. Yet despite this, he has performed and written iconic drinking songs, such as "Hey Whiskey."

McGraw has discussed the contradiction. He's explained how cathartic it is for him to battle his inner demons. The artist's sobriety has perhaps improved his songwriting. His reference to the temptations and negatives of drinking in the lines "one's a devil, one keeps drivin' me insane" makes him both relatable and a role model for fans who may be dealing with similar struggles.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban was first admitted to rehab in 1998, but it wasn't until he met his wife, Nicole Kidman, in 2006 that he truly turned his life around. "It took me a long time to get sober," he said. "Took me a long time to recognize my alcoholism." Since then, Urban has stayed sober and yet, like many others, continued to release songs that reference alcohol, such as "One Too Many" with P!nk. "Break the Chain" is another vulnerable song, inspired by growing up with an alcoholic father.

Urban has spoken openly about the challenges of staying sober in an industry where drinking is normalized and often even expected. For him, drinking is just part of the narrative and is not an endorsement of the practice. Like McGraw, his sobriety has had a profoundly positive influence on his career. In some cases, it's a form of therapy. Not only has he continued to deliver hits, but he has also embraced his health and well-being.

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton's decision to drink less is more recent than the other artists, and he is admittedly not a teetotaler. He used to start each show by taking a tequila shot, which he described as a "drinking contest" with himself that he ultimately lost.

"I didn't have to go to rehab, but from a 45-year-old-man health perspective, a doctor's gonna look at me and go, ‘Hey, man, probably cut out the drinking,' and I'd be like, ‘Okay, cool,'" he said. Stapleton's music often touches on these times of struggle and redemption, but the lyrics are not always about alcohol.

His sobriety has brought a new level of openness to his writing. He shares the difficulty of writing drinking songs while sober and wanting to tell stories with emotional depth. "Whiskey and You" is one such example. His journey highlights how, for some, recovery can enhance creativity rather than hinder it.

Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina decided to go sober after a rather public turning point in 2004. A failed engagement and a drunken performance following the Super Bowl really hit home. She went to rehab in Utah and has stayed sober ever since. Like the others, Messina has continued to perform and write songs about drinking, such as "Heads Carolina, Tails California." She has spoken openly about the struggle of balancing her past with her current sober lifestyle and using her experiences to inspire others.

The Creative Process: Writing Drinking Songs While Sober

Writing songs about alcohol while leading a sober lifestyle is not easy. Singers need to find a way to balance their own personal abstinence and country music's drinking culture. Many artists draw inspiration from their own experiences. Chris Janson, who wrote party anthems such as "Drunk Girl" and "Fix a Drink," taps into his personal history when writing realistic and relatable songs about alcohol.

He's shared that his sobriety gives him a clearer perspective, allowing him to write relatable songs without glamorizing drinking. For many sober artists, their recovery adds depth to their songwriting, as they're more emotionally open and have compelling stories to share. Many songs about alcohol explore consequences, reflection, and growth.

The Impact on Fans and the Industry

For listeners struggling with their own sobriety, hearing drinking songs by sober artists can be both comforting and inspiring. It sends a powerful message that recovery is possible. However, the relationship between music and substance use is complex, and it can also be triggering.

Research shows that 43% of people in rehab said specific songs or genres triggered urges to use substances. Past substance abuse and hearing music and lyrics that normalize it are part of it.

Ultimately, however, the country music industry is transforming. The attitude toward alcohol is changing. While drinking has always been a natural part of the genre, more sober artists are helping to normalize sobriety. Events such as the Stagecoach Music Festival's partnership with The New Bar (and their nonalcoholic beverages) show the tides are turning.

The Future of Drinking Songs in Country Music

Country songs increasingly focus on reflection, recovery, and healing rather than glorifying alcohol. This change is important. It helps destigmatize addiction and brings mental health into focus. In 2023 alone, country stars such as Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley (Lady A), and Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay) publicly announced their sobriety.

These artists are still able to maintain their musical identities while adopting healthier lifestyles. Industry experts predict that country music will continue to strike a balance between its traditional drinking songs and stories of struggle, redemption, and hope. This trend suggests that country music has the potential to inspire a more responsible attitude towards alcohol.

The Evolution of Country Music's Relationship with Alcohol