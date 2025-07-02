Ella Langley Drops New Track With HARDY Following Four ACM Award Wins

Ella Langley has released her newest single, "Never Met Anyone Like You," featuring country-rock powerhouse HARDY. The track begins with tender vocals and an acoustic guitar backdrop before building into an emotionally charged country-rock anthem. Written by Langley, HARDY, and Jordan Schmidt — who also produced the track — the song reflects the trio's ability to craft unexpected storytelling moments with a twist.

"This is one of my favorite songs I've been a part of in a really long time," HARDY said in a press statement. "I love the craft of songwriting, so anytime that we get to have a twist at the end of the song, it's my favorite thing in the world. It was a write that wasn't even supposed to happen, which is a beautiful thing — we were caught off guard by our own creativity. Everybody in the room crushed it that day. I can't wait to see people's reactions because I really do think it's one of the coolest songs I've been a part of. I'm excited for it!"

Langley, who calls the track "not a traditional love song," continues her breakout year with the release. At the 2025 ACM Awards, she was the most-nominated and most-awarded artist, winning New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year. Her chart-topping single "weren't for the wind" recently earned RIAA Gold certification, has reached #28 on the Billboard Hot 100, and climbed into the Top 5 at US Country Radio. The song has garnered over 230 million streams worldwide.

Langley's televised performance of "weren't for the wind" on ABC's CMA Fest presented by SoFi further expanded her national profile. She was also named Billboard's 2025 Country Power Players Rising Star and received the honor from Lainey Wilson at a Nashville ceremony earlier this month.