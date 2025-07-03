Dustin Lynch Drops Dance Remixes of Hit Songs for July 4 Release

Dustin Lynch is gearing up to release his new genre-bending Club Set Remixes EP on July 4, featuring remixes of some of his biggest hits, as well as an all-new single. The project will be made up of EDM-style remixes of fan-favorite Dunn songs like "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Thinking 'Bout You," "Stars Like Confetti," and the new song "Easy to Love."

Lynch teamed up with top DJs Moonlght and MC4D in the making of the EP, infusing a late-night, high-energy, after-dark mindset into Lynch's collection. Known for dynamic dance-floor tracks, the DJs brought Lynch's country sound into the future with driving beats and electronic textures, all engineered for the late-night crowd.

"Putting together the Club Set Remixes EP was a fun ride. This year, I've been spinning these tracks in my club sets, and the energy they bring is next level. It's a new way to experience some of my biggest songs — plus 'Easy To Love' — in a way that hits different after dark. These remixes are built for the party, and I can't wait for y'all to turn them up," says Lynch.

The release aligns with a busy summer for the Tennessee native. Lynch is set to headline at Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas, marking a first for a country artist at the venue. He'll debut the Club Set Remixes live during his performance at Encore Beach Club on July 4, offering fans a high-energy celebration to match the holiday.

Later this year, Lynch will embark on the Two for the Road Tour alongside Scotty McCreery, bringing both his original hits and remix energy to fans nationwide.