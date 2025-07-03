Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dustin Lynch Drops Dance Remixes of Hit Songs for July 4 Release

Dustin Lynch is gearing up to release his new genre-bending Club Set Remixes EP on July 4, featuring remixes of some of his biggest hits, as well as an all-new single. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
Dustin Lynch attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Dustin Lynch is gearing up to release his new genre-bending Club Set Remixes EP on July 4, featuring remixes of some of his biggest hits, as well as an all-new single. The project will be made up of EDM-style remixes of fan-favorite Dunn songs like "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Thinking 'Bout You," "Stars Like Confetti," and the new song "Easy to Love."

Lynch teamed up with top DJs Moonlght and MC4D in the making of the EP, infusing a late-night, high-energy, after-dark mindset into Lynch's collection. Known for dynamic dance-floor tracks, the DJs brought Lynch's country sound into the future with driving beats and electronic textures, all engineered for the late-night crowd. 

"Putting together the Club Set Remixes EP was a fun ride. This year, I've been spinning these tracks in my club sets, and the energy they bring is next level. It's a new way to experience some of my biggest songs — plus 'Easy To Love' — in a way that hits different after dark. These remixes are built for the party, and I can't wait for y'all to turn them up," says Lynch.

The release aligns with a busy summer for the Tennessee native. Lynch is set to headline at Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas, marking a first for a country artist at the venue. He'll debut the Club Set Remixes live during his performance at Encore Beach Club on July 4, offering fans a high-energy celebration to match the holiday.

Later this year, Lynch will embark on the Two for the Road Tour alongside Scotty McCreery, bringing both his original hits and remix energy to fans nationwide.

With Club Set Remixes, Lynch continues to bridge the worlds of country and dance music, creating a fresh lane that redefines how his music is experienced in party atmospheres.

Dustin LynchScotty McCreery
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift Stops By Nashville Bar As Country Music Comeback Rumors Swirl
MusicTaylor Swift Stops By Nashville Bar As Country Music Comeback Rumors Swirl
Acoustic guitar close up on American flag background
Music10 Patriotic Country Songs for Independence Day That Capture the American SpiritJennifer Eggleston
Eric Church performs as Artist-in-Residence at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicComplete List of Eric Church Songs: A Timeline of His Musical EvolutionBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect