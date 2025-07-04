This Day in Country History: July 4

Happy Fourth of July, America. Country music fans are deeply committed to a patriotic America and thrive on Independence Day celebrations with fireworks, family events, and performances with songs such as Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.," Toby Keith's "American Soldier," and "American Kids" by Kenny Chesney. July 4 is a fun and patriotic day for the country music world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Music was in the air on July 4 with these outstanding milestones:

2023 : CNN's The Fourth in America special had performers such as Shania Twain, Darius Rucker, and Post Malone. Fans across the United States also saw performances by Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and Leon Bridges for this televised Independence Day show.

: CNN's The Fourth in America special had performers such as Shania Twain, Darius Rucker, and Post Malone. Fans across the United States also saw performances by Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and Leon Bridges for this televised Independence Day show. 2024: Headliner Chris Young performed at the free, family-friendly Let Freedom Sing! Independence Day event in downtown Nashville. This fun event had a dedicated kids’ zone and a massive fireworks display choreographed to live music by the Nashville Symphony.

Headliner Chris Young performed at the free, family-friendly Let Freedom Sing! Independence Day event in downtown Nashville. This fun event had a dedicated kids’ zone and a massive fireworks display choreographed to live music by the Nashville Symphony. 2024: The 91-year-old country music legend Willie Nelson performed at the Fourth of July Picnic concert at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. His son Lukas Wilson also performed with his father, singing duets of songs such as "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again," along with Willie's debut song from his new album, The Border.

Cultural Milestones

Several well-known performers put on huge shows to celebrate the day:

2021: Country music superstars Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire performed at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. This exciting show also featured performances by pop stars the Jonas Brothers and One Republic, showcasing the common bond of patriotism across music genres.

Country music superstars Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire performed at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. This exciting show also featured performances by pop stars the Jonas Brothers and One Republic, showcasing the common bond of patriotism across music genres. 2022: Willie Nelson's long-running Outlaw Music Festival had legendary performers on July 4. Fans got to see not only Willie but also other country music artists such as Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Midland. Except for 2020, when the pandemic hit, the Outlaw Music Festival has been touring across the U.S. since 2016.

Notable Recordings and Performances

More big shows with fireworks and music helped everyone celebrate the Fourth of July, including:

2019: Superstar Keith Urban headlined the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, before the fireworks show. Urban sang fan favorites such as "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You."

Superstar Keith Urban headlined the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, before the fireworks show. Urban sang fan favorites such as "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You." 2022: Country music star Jake Owen sang "Down to the Honkeytonk" on the Capitol Lawn in Washington, D.C. during the 42nd A Capitol Fourth spectacular. The event included fireworks and was broadcast live.

Country music star Jake Owen sang "Down to the Honkeytonk" on the Capitol Lawn in Washington, D.C. during the 42nd A Capitol Fourth spectacular. The event included fireworks and was broadcast live. 2023: Brett Young and Eric Church performed at the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City. A video from Nashville featuring Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson was also aired on NBC for this July 4 extravaganza.