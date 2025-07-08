Beyond ‘Speechless’: 5 Underrated Dan + Shay Songs Perfect for Wedding Ceremonies

Anyone about to get married naturally wants the perfect songs for their ceremony. From the song played while walking down the aisle to the first dance as a married couple, the choices should be memorable and convey the couple’s feelings for each other. Many couples turn to Dan + Shay for their special day, especially their song “Speechless. According to WeddingWire Senior Editor Kim Forrest, it is one of the most popular first dance songs of 2019. Undoubtedly, with the lyrics, “I'm speechless/Staring at you, standing there in that dress/What it's doing to me, ain't a secret,” it’s a song tailor-made for that first look or aisle procession.

However, if you’re looking for a song that isn’t overplayed at other weddings, look no further, Dan + Shay’s catalog is full of swoon-worthy tracks that are perfect for the occasion.

Dan + Shay Wedding Songs

“Nothin’ Like You”

Perfect for: Processional music

Dan + Shay - Nothin' Like You (Official Audio)

Dan + Shay’s “Nothin’ Like You” is perfect processional music, as the lyrics capture the giddy feeling of being enamored with someone. Remember when you first laid eyes on your beloved and found everything they did charming, like sipping their coffee or twirling their hair? Imagine hearing the heartfelt lyrics: “Nothin' like you / Shades on spinnin' in a summer rain / Dancin' when there ain't no music / Just the right kind of crazy, baby / Somethin' about you” as the bride walks down the aisle, taking everyone’s breath away, not just the groom’s.

“Sway”

Perfect for: Intimate first dance

Dan + Shay - Sway (Official Audio)

If you want to remember your first dance as a married couple and have a song you can still dance to in your living room years later, after the kids are asleep, consider the country duo’s song “Sway.” With lyrics like “And just sway, put your head on my shoulder / Let the music come and take us over / Let me pull you in a little bit closer / Baby, close your eyes, why don't we just / Stay right here in the moment,” it’s easy to choose this song for your first dance. It reminds couples to be present in the moment, during the wedding and even years down the line.

“My Side of the Fence”

Perfect for: Unique ceremony background music

Dan + Shay - My Side of the Fence (Official Audio)

“My Side of the Fence” makes a perfect choice for your wedding background music as you exchange rings. Its meaningful lyrics, “If I ever win the lottery / It wouldn't mean a lot to me, 'cause I already got you to hold my hand / And if a genie gave me a million wishes / I'd spend them all on all your kisses,” capture the couple’s dedication to each other and show that nothing else matters, since they already have everything they’ll ever need. Sweet!

“Keeping Score” featuring Kelly Clarkson

Perfect for: Recessional

Dan + Shay - Keeping Score feat. Kelly Clarkson (Icon Video)

After exchanging “I do” and sealing the ceremony with a kiss, “Keeping Score” makes an excellent recessional song, especially the chorus: “I don't wanna ruin / This moment by wondering what comes next / I just wanna love you like it's all I'm living for / Hold you close, enjoy you more / And spend a little less time keeping score.”

The song reminds newlyweds (and other married couples in attendance) that spending life with the person they love is nothing short of joyful, and that worrying about the future only robs us of today’s happiness. It’s an optimistic choice to send the newlyweds off to, hopefully, a life of wedded bliss.

“Obsessed”

Perfect for: Modern alternative for reception entrance



Dan + Shay - Obsessed (Instant Grat Video)

If your spouse is obsessed with you, you definitely need to add Dan + Shay’s “Obsessed” to your wedding playlist (see what we did there?). The sexy jazz vibe of this song is perfect for the couple’s reception entrance. With its slower tempo, it is still upbeat than most romantic songs. It’s a fun, subtle way to signal to your guests that the party is about to begin.

With sweet lyrics like “You hypnotize me with your touch / And I can never get enough of you, it's true / And anywhere you wanna go / My hand is only yours to hold, oh you know,” the song perfectly captures the feelings of newlyweds who’ve just made a solemn promise in front of their friends, family, and loved ones.