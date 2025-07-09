Ella Langley’s “Weren’t For The Wind” Climbs to No. 1 on Country Radio Charts

Backstage Country
Ella Langley has officially secured her first solo No. 1 on country radio with “Weren’t For The Wind,” topping the Mediabase Country Chart during the tracking week of June 29…

Ella Langley has officially secured her first solo No. 1 on country radio with "Weren't For The Wind," topping the Mediabase Country Chart during the tracking week of June 29 to July 5. The single, which impacted airwaves in January, climbed two spots to become the most-played song on Mediabase's country panel. It also continues to rise on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, where it currently sits in the Top 10.

Posted to Instagram, Langley wrote: "Weren't for the wind is #1 on country radio baby!!!!! So proud of this song, everything that it's done and continues to do. Thank y'all for loving this song."

The milestone marks Langley's second consecutive single to top the Mediabase chart, placing her among a short list of female country artists with back-to-back No. 1s. The track is featured on her 18-song project Still Hungover, which showcases her blend of traditional country and gritty storytelling.

"Weren't For The Wind" was derived from her experience on the road with Jon Pardi in 2023 and demonstrates her ability to use her own personal experiences to create down-to-earth and real lyrics. The song was co-written with Joybeth Taylor and Johnny Clawson, produced by Will Bundy. It has also been certified platinum by the RIAA, making it Langley's second single to reach that milestone.

Langley is currently supporting Morgan Wallen on select stadium dates while also touring with Riley Green. Her own Still Hungover headlining dates have been met with overwhelming fan demand, with multiple stops selling out quickly.

After this achievement, Langley released a collaboration with HARDY entitled "Never Met Anyone Like You," which already has over 6.7 million global streams. Langley, in her next studio album, says she is attempting to present a more personal style and use traditional influences to appeal to more of her legacy and new fans.

The Top 40 country airplay charts in July 2025 further confirm that country is alive and kicking, including some big jumps by Morgan Wallen, Zach Top, and Megan Moroney.

