Highlighting Teachers: Share Your Amazon Wishlist For A Chance To Be Featured

Teacher Spotlight

It's almost time for the kids to head back to school. And teachers across the CSRA have already been getting prepared for the new school year. Teachers are our heroes! They do so much for their students, and often have to fund things for their classroom out of their own pockets.

In recent years, Amazon Wishlists have become a way for teachers to get some of their classroom supplies furnished. While we can't share them all, we are hoping to spotlight some of our local teachers to help them get much needed supplies for the upcoming school year.

Teachers, please provide your information below - including the school, grade you teach, and your Amazon Wishlist link. We will be randomly selecting teachers to feature each day. Thank you for all you do... Here's to a GREAT school year!

CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
