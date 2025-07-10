Feel The Love – Nominate Hometown Heroes For The Gift Of Comfort

Kicks 99, Sig Cox Heating & Air, and Lennox want to give the gift of cool to someone.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help or serve the community, their families, or just need a helping hand? Nominate them for the Feel The Love program! Sig Cox and Lennox will choose three deserving nominees to receive a FREE central air unit for their home, fully installed.

Nominations are open through August 31st.

Feel The Love nominees are those who put others first and may need a little help making sure their own needs are being met. Many don't have the means to make their homes more comfortable on their own... that's where you come in. Nominate someone today who deserves the gift of cool. This can include community figures such as teachers, firefighters, EMTs, veterans, senior citizens, and people impacted by natural disasters.

If you know someone in your community who deserves recognition, nominating them to receive a new heating or cooling system is a heartfelt way to show your appreciation.

Feel The Love gives neighbors and participating Lennox dealers an opportunity to come together, give back and improve lives of deserving people in their communities.

The Feel The Love program is being solely executed by The LII Lennox Foundation and Beasley Media Group, LLC is not involved with the program.

About Feel The Love™