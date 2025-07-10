Rascal Flatts Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Surprise Carly Pearce Duet in Columbus

Rascal Flatts is celebrating a triumphant return to the stage in 2025 after their previously canceled farewell tour — originally announced in 2020 — turned into what may be their most meaningful chapter yet. As the trio marks their 25th anniversary, they're not only touring again for the first time since 2019 but also sharing reimagined versions of their greatest hits on a new collaborative album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets.

Jay DeMarcus explained that after spending so much time apart, the band realized how much they missed making music together. The time away felt strange, and they decided to go back on the road to see if fans still cared. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with emotional reactions from both the band and their audience during the first few shows.

The anniversary tour kicked off with a hometown show in Columbus, Ohio, where Rascal Flatts delivered fan-favorite tracks like “Me and My Gang,” “Fast Cars and Freedom,” and “Bless the Broken Road.” Carly Pearce joined them onstage for an emotional rendition of “My Wish,” featured on the new album. The Columbus show streams on July 27 via Veeps, with free access for All Access subscribers and a three-day rewatch window.

Their album features collaborations with Kelly Clarkson, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Brandon Lake, the Backstreet Boys, and the Jonas Brothers. “We kind of made a wishlist of people that were friends of ours and had been on the road with us… and thankfully, everybody came back and was really excited about it,” DeMarcus told US Weekly. “Oddly enough, everybody picked a different song… but they did come back with their own unique song and it worked out the way it should have.”

Rascal Flatts' CMA Fest performance on June 7 at Nissan Stadium brought roaring sing-alongs and standing ovations, proving their music still resonates. They next hit the stage at the York State Fair in Pennsylvania on July 18.