Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Rascal Flatts, Pina Coladas, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
The 43rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show - rascal flats

LAS VEGAS – MAY 18: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts onstage during the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Rascal FlattsSuperman
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors.
Human InterestThe Top Place to See Fall Colors in GeorgiaAnne Erickson
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus applaudes during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Valencia at Allianz Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 10
Couple having a dinner inside a restaurant. Banksying is the latest toxic dating trend where one emotionally withdraws from the relationship even before a break up
Human Interest‘Banksying’ is Leaving People Blindsided and Heartbroken: Know this Latest Toxic Dating TrendYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect