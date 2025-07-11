This Day in Country History: July 11

It was quite an honor that the House of Representatives renamed a building in Bakersfield, California, after the legendary Merle Haggard on July 11. Other highlights for this day in country music history include the birth of the singer Jewel's baby and honors received by iconic musical artists like Kris Kristofferson and Charley Pride.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fans enjoy seeing superstars like Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Luke Bryan live, and they support them by selling out shows, including:

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw performed at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. This powerhouse country music couple was on their The Soul2Soul II Tour, which was one of the most successful country music tours ever. 2015: Luke Bryan had a sold-out show at the new Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This was the first time Bryan headlined his own show at a stadium, not to mention a sold-out show.

Cultural Milestones

When country music artists support charity causes, people take notice of their commitment to help.

2010: Little Big Town holds its Ride For A Cure benefit. This motorcycle event benefits the T.J. Martell Foundation, which supports research for leukemia, cancer, and AIDS at several local hospitals. At the end of this Nashville ride, fans can see performances by Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Josh Thompson, and The Band Perry.

2015: The National Music Council honored the late Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride, and Jim Lauderdale with the 32nd Annual American Eagle Awards. These awards go to individuals who have made a significant contribution to American musical life.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From Carrie Underwood's patriotic performance to a fun outdoor music festival, notable performances for July 11 included:

Superstar country music star Carrie Underwood sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the opening of the 2006 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 2024: Fans headed to Chicago, Illinois, for the famous Windy City Smokeout music festival. Featured headliners for this show included Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, and ERNEST.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Births, marriages, and divorces have a huge impact on musical artists and their fans, including:

Country/pop singer Jewel and her bull-riding husband Ty Murray welcomed a baby boy on July 11, whom they named Kase Townes Murray. They eventually divorced in 2014, but maintain a loving relationship with their son. 2017: The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to change the name of the Bakersfield, California, post office to the Merle Haggard Post Office Building. This is to honor the late country singer who lived in Bakersfield for years.

The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to change the name of the Bakersfield, California, post office to the Merle Haggard Post Office Building. This is to honor the late country singer who lived in Bakersfield for years. 2020: After 20 years of marriage, Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth Leonard, announced they were separating. They share two children and announced they were planning on amicably co-parenting.