Brianna LaPaglia Turns Down $12M NDA, Fires Back at Zach Bryan’s Song Remarks

Country singer Zach Bryan and podcast personality Brianna Chickenfry are at the center of a growing public feud after the two broke up in October 2024. In the days since the breakup, Chickenfry, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, has made some very serious claims against Bryan on her podcast and social media, claiming that Bryan was emotionally abusive during their relationship, and stated he offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she said she declined.

LaPaglia recounted fights over music in their shared New York City apartment, including disagreements over her listening to artists like Morgan Wallen and Noah Kahan. She specifically mentioned an argument sparked by her singing Wallen's hit "Last Night," which she later referenced in a TikTok video, posting Wallen's song shortly after Bryan released new music.

She explained: "Basically, I would have gotten the money over the course of three years and I would have had to sign all of my experiences, everything that I am, away to this person. I don't think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you. That in itself, offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship, to keep it a secret, speaks volumes … I did not accept any money, I will not accept any money," and added: "It was never about the money, I was with the dude because I loved the dude."

The allegations follow Bryan's July 2025 release of three new songs, one of which, the deeply emotional "River Washed Hair," had extra fan interest because the lyrics mentioned a girl named Anna and teased a song with an emotional conflict of some kind. Many believed the song was about Chickenfry, but Bryan quickly shut down the rumors. In a direct comment to a fan — later deleted — he confirmed that the track was not written about her.

Bryan has otherwise remained largely silent about their split, but he previously posted a TikTok that subtly referenced his ex, signaling rising tension between the two. At the same time, LaPaglia has suggested that more information may be on the way in future podcast episodes.