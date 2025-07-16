Ernest and Lukas Nelson Drop New Song at Grand Ole Opry Birthday Show

Ernest and Lukas Nelson stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage together on July 13 and 14 while celebrating Jamey Johnson's birthday. It was during this appearance that they debuted their brand new song, "A Penny Short," which further solidified their mutual allegiance to the classic sounds of country music and piqued even more anticipation for when the song would officially be released. Ernest later confirmed on Instagram, "Played a new one with Lukas Nelson tonight at the Opry! Side note: We've recorded this."

The song continues Ernest's stylistic evolution toward classic country, a shift evident on his 2024 album, Nashville, Tennessee, and in recent singles like "A Penny Short." This artistic direction has been applauded for finding the middle ground between tradition in country and modernity. Lukas Nelson, who has been working with Promise of the Real, recently released his debut solo album American Romance, which also takes a more stripped-back, roots-oriented approach, again aligning the two artists.

Their former collaboration project, entitled "Why Dallas," borrowed liberally from West Texas themes. This was representative of their mutual sensibility, and there was a measure of respect for the raw tradition of country music. "Why Dallas" exhibited sound, lyricism, and instrumentation that were authentic overall representations of both writers and a commitment to country music in general.

"A Penny Short" had its live debut at the Opry, and it certainly made some waves with fans and critics alike due to its emotional delivery and 'throwback' sound. With Ernest having already confirmed that the song has been recorded, the anticipation of a studio version could be released soon, piquing people's interest in the duo's future together.