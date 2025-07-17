Margo Price Drops Bob Dylan-Inspired Single, Maps Out 22-City Tour

Margo Price has released a new single, “Don't Wake Me Up,” featuring Jesse Welles, ahead of her upcoming album Hard Headed Woman, due out Aug. 29. The track, which debuted July 15 with a video nodding to Bob Dylan's “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” explores themes of escapism and dreaming amid a chaotic world. Price described the song as beginning with a poem inspired by Frank Stanford, which she later completed with her husband and co-writer, Jeremy Ivey, during a sudden creative breakthrough.

Reflecting on the song's origin, Price shared, “This song began as a poem a few years ago and was initially inspired by poet Frank Stanford. My husband and co-writer, Jeremy Ivey, found the idea I had scribbled from my abandoned notebook, and we resurrected it with a melody. The whole thing came together in ten minutes in one of those lightning bolt moments where you're tapped into something bigger than yourself."

The new single is part of Price's continued evolution as a songwriter, weaving personal insights with larger societal themes. “Don't Wake Me Up” joins “Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down” as one of the early tracks from Hard Headed Woman, recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A with producer Matt Ross-Spang. The album is set to include a mix of storytelling, defiance, and vulnerability, and will feature collaborations with artists including Tyler Childers.

To support the release, Price is launching the Wild At Heart Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 23 in St. Louis, Missouri. The nearly two-month North American run will include major stops in Dallas, Vancouver, Nashville, and a final show in Detroit on Nov. 22. The tour will spotlight a newly formed live band. It will feature Eliza Thorn as the opening act for the first three shows, with Rattlesnake Milk joining in Nashville, Louisville, and Detroit.

A standout date includes Price's return to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The general or public sale for tickets for the entire tour begins on July 18. Presale access started on July 15. Price will also be performing at key festivals before the tour, including Newport Folk Festival and Farm Aid, and will allow fans to hear her new material early.