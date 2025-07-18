The Soul-Stirring New Single From One of Country’s Most Powerful Rising Voices

Out Now via Big Machine Records

Country artist Chase McDaniel opens a new chapter in his rising career with “Burned Down Heaven” a haunting, emotionally charged single that marks his most vulnerable release yet. Out now via Big Machine Records, the song is already making waves, earning the title of Most-Added at Country Radio in its debut week with 44 stations supporting the powerful track.

Raised by his grandparents, McDaniel turned adversity into fuel. After a rocky start in Nashville, he found his way one song, one shift, one shot at a time. With chart-topping digital hits like “Project” and “Your Daughter”, and a breakout 2024 EP Blame It All On Country Music, Chase brings storytelling, soul, and swagger to every note.

At its core, “Burned Down Heaven,” is a searing portrait of guilt and grief a confessional ballad that examines the cost of hurting someone you love. Co-written by McDaniel alongside acclaimed songwriters Jon Nite and Lindsay Rimes, and produced by Rimes (known for his work with Kane Brown and Nate Smith), the track blends poetic storytelling with sweeping instrumentation to deliver one of 2025’s most gripping country singles.