Luke Combs’ Best Songs: Fan Polls Reveal Most Beloved Tracks and Surprising Entries

Luke Combs has a string of chart-topping hits and a fanbase as passionate as any in modern music. But what makes his songs so irresistible? This guide explores the anthems and slow-burn ballads that define his success.

The Methodology Behind the Ultimate Fan Rankings

These comprehensive fan rankings are compiled from various sources, including social media polls, streaming data, and dedicated fan community rankings. Rankings are determined by multiple factors — airplay, sales, streaming charts, and fan ratings, with staff opinion as a tie-breaker.

Today, streaming is the dominant way people consume music. Platforms provide insights into total streams, monthly listeners, follower growth, listener demographics, and real-time track performance. These metrics can really reveal how a song is performing.

For context, Luke Combs has over 15 billion streams. He boasts 19 No. 1 hits and two CMA Awards, with 155.5 million units sold worldwide — just seven million short of surpassing Garth Brooks as the top-selling country artist of all time. Fan rankings take these stats a step further, highlighting the songs fans themselves love most and adding a personal dimension to Combs' legacy.

Top 10 Luke Combs Fan Favorite Songs

Several songs consistently earn those coveted top spots in fan rankings. Here's a breakdown of the most popular Luke Combs tracks and what makes them so special:

5 Leaf Clover

Written with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, this track is widely praised as a "perfect song," as fans connect with its message of gratitude and appreciation for life's simple blessings.

The Kind of Love We Make

A fan favorite for its passionate vocals and heartfelt lyrics, this song captures the essence of deep, relatable romance.

Refrigerator Door

Fans have called this "the most underrated song" in Combs' catalog. It's a sentimental track that evokes nostalgic reflection on life, family, and cherished memories.

Going, Going, Gone (Acoustic)

This stripped-down version brings raw emotion to the storytelling. Listeners love how the acoustic setting amplifies the song's power.

When It Rains It Pours

This anthem is a go-to for fans looking for a feel-good, upbeat country song. Its clever lyrics and lighthearted tone instantly lift your spirit. It's Diamond-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Houston, We Got A Problem

This song is considered a cult classic for its creative songwriting. It resonates deeply with die-hard fans.

Does To Me

This ballad pays tribute to the average person. It's about taking pride in everyday accomplishments, even if they don't seem like much to others.

She Got the Best of Me

This single reflects on heartbreak and resilience. With ties to Combs' musical roots, it has grown steadily more popular over time, earning RIAA Diamond certification.

Beautiful Crazy

One of his most iconic love songs, this romantic ballad has earned Diamond status and become a defining part of his musical identity. The track has secured Combs a spot in music history as the only country artist with four Diamond-certified singles.

Lovin' On You

This is a modern classic, blending fun energy and traditional country elements.

The Surprising Underdogs

Some songs rise through the rankings even though they haven't performed as well commercially. "Refrigerator Door" is often described as Combs' most underrated track. "Without You" ranked as high as No. 15 and is celebrated as "a love letter to everyone who made Luke Combs the superstar he is today."

Other deep cuts include "Tomorrow Me," "Tattoo on a Sunburn," "The Way She Rides," and "Moon Over Mexico." These songs are regularly mentioned by fans preparing for "deep cuts only" concerts and speak to Combs' ability to connect with listeners on a personal, almost confessional level.

The "Fast Car" Phenomenon

Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" was a crossover sensation. Not only did it peak at No. 9 on the Hot 100 and claim the No. 1 spot on Country Airplay, but it also made Chapman the first Black woman to top that country chart since its 1990 inception. Chapman responded: "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there. I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Combs' version generated over $500,000 in global publishing royalties for Chapman, boosting the original's weekly consumption by 44%. The song was already well loved by fans, since Combs had been teasing it in concerts for years.

Love Songs to Party Anthems

Fans rate Luke Combs' work across many themes, including:

Love songs: "Beautiful Crazy" (beloved by many but ranked as low as No. 60 in some polls) and "Forever After All" showcase his romantic storytelling.

"Beautiful Crazy" (beloved by many but ranked as low as No. 60 in some polls) and "Forever After All" showcase his romantic storytelling. Upbeat anthems: "Beer Never Broke My Heart" is called a classic, awesome country song that "every dad on Earth knows," often ranking around No. 21 in polls.

"Beer Never Broke My Heart" is called a classic, awesome country song that "every dad on Earth knows," often ranking around No. 21 in polls. Breakup and sentimental tracks: Songs such as "Cold as You," "Refrigerator Door," and "Used to You" are all about nostalgia and reflection.

The Stories Behind the Rankings

Luke Combs is known and loved for his relatable storytelling. Songs such as "Used to You" tug on your heartstrings with immense emotional power. The acoustic "Going, Going, Gone" has been praised for its summery tone and intimate storytelling.

Combs also focuses on personal reflection in many of his songs. "In Case I Ain't Around," from the Fathers & Sons album, explores mortality, love, and legacy. It resonates intensely with those dealing with loss and the fragility of life. It's sad but hopeful and includes a reflection on Combs' own fatherhood, which makes it feel deeply personal.

Chart Success vs. Fan Love

While many of Combs' songs have ranked very well on commercial charts, not all chart-toppers become fan favorites. The Diamond-certified single "Hurricane" is an example of this. Despite being his breakthrough radio hit and launching his career, it's ranked as low as No. 34 by some fans who connect more with his later, more nuanced work. "One Number Away" also charted well, but one fan placed it at No. 48, admitting never truly relating to the song. Likewise, it's often the deep cuts and heartfelt ballads that make surprising surges in fan polls.

Combs' achievements, however, are remarkable: he was the first artist in three decades of Billboard Country Airplay history to hold No. 1 and No. 2 with solo songs, and he continues to dominate with 18 No. 1 singles on Country Airplay and 19 on the Mediabase chart.

What the Rankings Reveal About Luke Combs' Legacy

Fan rankings prove that Luke Combs' success isn't just about the charts. It's also about forging a bond with fans. Close to becoming the best-selling country artist of all time, he's made history as Bonnaroo's first country headliner and has an ever-expanding catalog: five studio albums, four EPs, 20 singles, and 81 officially released songs as lead artist.