Trisha Yearwood Co-Writes All Songs on New Album ‘The Mirror’, Gets Heartfelt Message from Garth Brooks

Jennifer Eggleston
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Mirror, Trisha Yearwood's new album, is scheduled for release today. This will be Yearwood's first full-length album since Every Girl, released in 2019. Yearwood's new album is co-written by Yearwood, and all songs are deeply personal and indicative of a new chapter in Yearwood's life as an artist, writer, and singer. Early releases from the album — “The Mirror,” “Bringing The Angels,” “The Wall Or The Way Over,” and “Girls Night In” — have already offered fans a preview of the emotional depth and storytelling that define the project.

Garth Brooks, Yearwood's husband and fellow country music star, has enthusiastically championed the album on social media. “I've never been more excited for you, @trishayearwood, you've outdone yourself! The Mirror is my FAVORITE album you have EVER made...the world is lucky to hear your voice, your stories, and your soul in this way. This album, like you, is a gift to all of us! love, me,” Brooks wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He also shared a humorous behind-the-scenes moment, recalling how he saw Yearwood signing copies of the new album for fans. “I sat and watched her sign albums one night at the house,” his post continues. “I jokingly asked her if she would sign one for me, she laughed and said if I wanted an album signed, I could click the link and buy one myself! Don't mind if I do!” Brooks shared a photo of himself holding a signed vinyl copy of The Mirror.

Yearwood's The Mirror is already creating some buzz, thanks to her trademark voice and newfound artistic autonomy. The music on the album is a blend of personal reflection and universal issues, and fans can pre-order the signed editions of the album on Yearwood's official website as the album approaches its release.

