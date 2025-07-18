Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Vin Diesel, Batman, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel attends “The Road to F9” Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

BaseballVin Diesel
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 18Michael Garaventa
Luke Bryan, Disneyland, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Human InterestLuke Bryan, Disneyland, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Players of Japan celebrates after winning the FIFA Womens's World Cup Final between the United States of America and Japan at FIFA Word Cup stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 17Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect