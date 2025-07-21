Bonus Flooring Discounts

Backstage Country
Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
A&D Carpets & Hardwoods
A&D Carpets & Hardwoods

If your floors could talk, what would they say? Are they worn out, faded, stained, or maybe just out of style? This month, A&D Carpets & Hardwoods is spotlighting a special collection of American-made flooring that is perfect for real life, built strong, and made in the USA! Bonus discounts and up to 48 months of financing are available for a limited time.

For more than 40 years, the family at A&D Carpets and Hardwoods has been confidently serving the CSRA. The friendly and knowledgeable team at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods is here to help you from design to installation. Don't leave your project in the hands of subcontractors. Their in-house certified flooring installers are the most trusted in the business. They offer free in-home consultations to help bring your vision to life. See the good folks at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods located at 320 South Belair Road in Augusta. God Bless the USA! Click here to learn more.

A&D Carpets & HardwoodsDiscountsflooring
Alex CauthrenEditor
