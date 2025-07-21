Eric Church Rocks Past Midnight During Rainstorm at Red Rocks

Eric Church concluded his three-night run at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado with a memorable solo acoustic performance that cemented his position as one of the most commanding live performers in country music. The last night, held on July 15, completed a concert series that was distinct from the others and demonstrated Church's artistic growth — he began with orchestral backing on the first night and finished with a solo, raw performance that rocked until midnight.

Despite torrential rain that soaked both the stage and the 10,000 fans in attendance, Church delivered a marathon set of more than two and a half hours. The singer-songwriter performed a sweeping mix of chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and unreleased songs, including “On The Road” and “New Old Me,” the latter inspired by an article from Whiskey Riff. He began his show with a moving performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which was a perfect precursor to a moving and intimate evening.

Throughout the night, Church gave the audience songs they have loved throughout the years, including "Smoke A Little Smoke," "Hell Of A View," and "Hands Of Time," while including a variety of mashups and free-styled moments to display his ability to improvise. Fans were especially moved by his duet with longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten on Johnny and June Carter Cash's “Jackson.”

Before launching into a performance of Johnny and June Carter Cash's “Jackson,” Church looked at Joanna and asked: “Are we really doing this?” And they did. And it was great.

Cotten returned to the stage, and it added a great dynamic to the night, with cheers from an excited and drenched crowd. Church had a strong connection with the fans and showed that every time he expressed his desire for the concert to feel like we were just at his house. The audience was with him on that one for sure.