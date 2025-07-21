Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Teacher Spotlight: Ms. Kelly Evans

We want to help local teachers fulfill their Amazon Wishlists as they prepare to head back to school! If you’re a teacher, submit your information HERE. Learn more about today’s…

Cody
Kelly Evans

We want to help local teachers fulfill their Amazon Wishlists as they prepare to head back to school! If you're a teacher, submit your information HERE. Learn more about today's featured teacher below, and check out her Amazon Wishlist... if you can purchase just one item from the list, we know these amazing teachers will appreciate it!

*Ms. Evans' Amazon Wishlist*

Teachers are our heroes! They go above and beyond to help foster the minds of every child that comes through their classroom. Unfortunately, they don't get paid what they truly deserve, and they often spend their hard earned money to supply their classroom with the essentials for the year. This year, we're randomly selecting teachers from all over the CSRA to spotlight and share their Amazon Wishlist.

*Ms. Evans' Amazon Wishlist*

Today's featured teacher is Ms. Kelly Evans. She teaches kindergarten at Dearing Elementary. She needs some items to help make this a great year for her students. Let's help snag a couple of items for her from her Amazon Wishlist!

Back To SchoolCSRA schoolsTeachers
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Side view of young girl pouring fresh juice or milk into cup sitting at table with classmates while eating lunch in school cafeteria, copy space
Local NewsRichmond County Schools to Feed 29,000 Students for FreeRebecca Allen
teenager students doing robot arm and robotic cars homework project in house using computers and coding. technology of robotics programing and STEM education concept.
Local NewsAugusta University Kids Program Adds Nursing, STEM, and Media Classes for 2026Rebecca Allen
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 28: A Rolls Royce jet engine and logo is on display during a visit of German Labor and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil, at the Rolls-Royce aircraft jet engine production and repair facility in Blankenfelde on February 28, 2023 near Berlin, Germany. Heil is visiting the plant as part of his plan to encourage more foreign workers for Germany's manufacturing sector. Germany has a severe shortage of qualified workers across a variety of industries. Rolls-Royce employs approximately 10,000 people at its various facilities in Germany. ()
Local NewsRolls-Royce Aiken Adds 60 New Jobs With $75M Investment Into Power PlantRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect