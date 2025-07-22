Backstage Country
Teacher Spotlight: Ms. Amanda Vigna

We want to help local teachers fulfill their Amazon Wishlists as they prepare to head back to school! If you're a teacher, submit your information HERE. Learn more about today's…

Cody

We want to help local teachers fulfill their Amazon Wishlists as they prepare to head back to school! If you're a teacher, submit your information HERE. Learn more about today's featured teacher below, and check out her Amazon Wishlist... if you can purchase just one item from the list, we know these amazing teachers will appreciate it!

Teachers are our heroes! They go above and beyond to help foster the minds of every child that comes through their classroom. Unfortunately, they don't get paid what they truly deserve, and they often spend their hard earned money to supply their classroom with the essentials for the year. This year, we're randomly selecting teachers from all over the CSRA to spotlight and share their Amazon Wishlist.

*Ms. Vigna's Amazon Wishlist*

Today's featured teacher is Ms. Amanda Vigna. She teaches 2nd grade at Blue Ridge Elementary. She's been teaching for 9 1/2 years and needs some items to help make this a great year for her students. Let's help snag a couple of items for her from her Amazon Wishlist!

Schools
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
