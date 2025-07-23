Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

150,000 Set to Pack Ohio’s Four-Day Country Music Festival

The Voices of America Country Music Festival is set to return to West Chester, Ohio, for its highly anticipated third year, running August 7 through August 10. Organizers expect more…

Jennifer Eggleston
Darius Rucker performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

The Voices of America Country Music Festival is set to return to West Chester, Ohio, for its highly anticipated third year, running August 7 through August 10. Organizers expect more than 25,000 attendees each day, totaling approximately 150,000 over the four-day event, and tickets remain available, though two types have already sold out due to strong demand.

This year's lineup features more than 35 nationally recognized artists across multiple stages, including superstar headliners Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker. The festival blends traditional country music with genre-bending artists, showcasing the genre's diversity and evolution.

"We are just days away from our record-breaking Year 3. The team has been working really hard since even before last year's festival to make sure that this year is amazing for the fans and everybody involved. So, this year is going to be bigger. Bigger stages, bigger artists," said Carly Adams.

"We have Carrie Underwood as a headliner, who is a massive artist with popularity across the world. We have more fans than ever before. We have more activities with our sponsors … we're not leaving anything out in year three," said Carly Adams, marketing manager for the festival.

The location of the event will again be the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark, and it will continue the mission to celebrate the past and future of country music. The Whiskey Jam Stage remains a prominent feature, serving as a launchpad for emerging stars like Megan Moroney. This year's lineup also features local favorite Carly Pearce and artists like Shaboozey and Dax, whose performances blend country music with hip-hop influences.

"When we look at the ticket-buyer data, we now have ticket buyers coming to the area from 36 different states from across the U.S. So, that shows how fast this event has grown as we go into year three. It also shows what a great event it is for the community of West Chester and Cincinnati as a whole," Adams said.

Carrie UnderwoodDarius RuckerHardy
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Tyler Childers performing at City Winery Nashville on January 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee on the left and Wynonna Judd performing onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center on the right.
MusicTyler Childers and Wynonna Judd Blow Away Crowd With Surprise Duet at Under the Big Sky FestivalJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Zach Bryan performing during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 on the left and Bruce Springsteen performing during the first night of his 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on the right.
MusicSpringsteen Shows Up for Surprise MetLife Stadium Show With Zach BryanJennifer Eggleston
Thomas Rhett performs on the first night of his four-show run at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThomas Rhett Puts on Surprise Show at Faneuil Hall Before Fenway ConcertJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect