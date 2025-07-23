150,000 Set to Pack Ohio’s Four-Day Country Music Festival

The Voices of America Country Music Festival is set to return to West Chester, Ohio, for its highly anticipated third year, running August 7 through August 10. Organizers expect more than 25,000 attendees each day, totaling approximately 150,000 over the four-day event, and tickets remain available, though two types have already sold out due to strong demand.

This year's lineup features more than 35 nationally recognized artists across multiple stages, including superstar headliners Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and Darius Rucker. The festival blends traditional country music with genre-bending artists, showcasing the genre's diversity and evolution.

"We are just days away from our record-breaking Year 3. The team has been working really hard since even before last year's festival to make sure that this year is amazing for the fans and everybody involved. So, this year is going to be bigger. Bigger stages, bigger artists," said Carly Adams.

"We have Carrie Underwood as a headliner, who is a massive artist with popularity across the world. We have more fans than ever before. We have more activities with our sponsors … we're not leaving anything out in year three," said Carly Adams, marketing manager for the festival.

The location of the event will again be the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark, and it will continue the mission to celebrate the past and future of country music. The Whiskey Jam Stage remains a prominent feature, serving as a launchpad for emerging stars like Megan Moroney. This year's lineup also features local favorite Carly Pearce and artists like Shaboozey and Dax, whose performances blend country music with hip-hop influences.