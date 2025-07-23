Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzy Osbourne, Harry Potter, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Ozzy Osbourne at Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harry How/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Harry PotterOzzy Osbourne
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Those looking for a unique vacation don't have to look any further than visiting a beautiful waterfall, and the United States has them.
Human InterestGeorgia’s Must-Visit Waterfall is a BeautyAnne Erickson
Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates on the podium with second placed Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain-Merida's team and third placed Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin of Team Katusha Alpecin after winning the Vuelta a Espana cycling race
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 23Michael Garaventa
David Spade attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Human InterestDavid Spade, Starbucks, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect