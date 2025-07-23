Backstage Country
Teacher Spotlight: Ms. Elizabeth Beitzel

Cody
Elizabeth Beitzel

We want to help local teachers fulfill their Amazon Wishlists as they prepare to head back to school! If you're a teacher, submit your information HERE. Learn more about today's featured teacher below, and check out her Amazon Wishlist... if you can purchase just one item from the list, we know these amazing teachers will appreciate it!

*Ms. Beitzel's Amazon Wishlist*

Teachers are our heroes! They go above and beyond to help foster the minds of every child that comes through their classroom. Unfortunately, they don't get paid what they truly deserve, and they often spend their hard earned money to supply their classroom with the essentials for the year. This year, we're randomly selecting teachers from all over the CSRA to spotlight and share their Amazon Wishlist.

Today's featured teacher is Ms. Elizabeth Beitzel. She teaches 1st grade at North Columbia Elementary. This is her first year at North Columbia Elementary, but she's been teaching for 4 years. She needs some items to help create a great environment in her classroom for her students. Let's help snag a couple of items for her from her Amazon Wishlist!

CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
