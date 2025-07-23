Teacher Spotlight: Ms. Elizabeth Beitzel
We want to help local teachers fulfill their Amazon Wishlists as they prepare to head back to school! If you're a teacher, submit your information HERE. Learn more about today's featured teacher below, and check out her Amazon Wishlist... if you can purchase just one item from the list, we know these amazing teachers will appreciate it!
Teachers are our heroes! They go above and beyond to help foster the minds of every child that comes through their classroom. Unfortunately, they don't get paid what they truly deserve, and they often spend their hard earned money to supply their classroom with the essentials for the year. This year, we're randomly selecting teachers from all over the CSRA to spotlight and share their Amazon Wishlist.
*Ms. Beitzel's Amazon Wishlist*
Today's featured teacher is Ms. Elizabeth Beitzel. She teaches 1st grade at North Columbia Elementary. This is her first year at North Columbia Elementary, but she's been teaching for 4 years. She needs some items to help create a great environment in her classroom for her students. Let's help snag a couple of items for her from her Amazon Wishlist!