HARDY Invites Iowa Server to Backstage Experience After Learning About Rough Week

HARDY recently passed through the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, as part of his 2025 JIM BOB TOUR. He not only captivated everyone with the show, but he also took inspiring random acts of kindness to an entirely new level.

While out with friends before the show, HARDY encountered a server who made an impression of his own. “The people that were even behind us complimented him and just said, ‘you're a really great server.' And he told her ‘Thank you so much. I've actually had a really tough week,'” HARDY explained. “We just happened to overhear it. He's a really nice guy. You can tell he is like a metalhead.”

The server, later identified as Carter, unknowingly asked HARDY, “Are you guys going to Hardy tonight?” After HARDY revealed his identity, the mood shifted. The conversation led to an impromptu invitation — Carter was welcomed backstage, watched the concert from the side stage, and even helped bring the American flag on stage during the show.

The emotional moment concluded with a heartfelt hug between Carter and HARDY. The fan later took to the comments of Hardy's post to share his reaction. “I'm trying not to cry rn Thank yall for the amazing experience, for real even for a lil bit yall made me feel like family it was an amazing show, I'm absolutely a fan, but dude most of all thanks for being a downright chill, humble, cool, etc. you made my week. You and your whole crew deserves all the love”

A humorous twist came when Carter initially had trouble convincing security he was HARDY's guest — an exchange that ended in laughs and disbelief once confirmed.