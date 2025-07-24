Jordan Davis’ ‘Next Thing You Know’: The Storytelling That Drove It to Number One

In February 2023, Jordan Davis released one of his most important songs, "Next Thing You Know." The relatable ballad about the passing of time would go on to climb the charts and find a special place in the hearts of country music fans everywhere. Let's explore the narrative techniques in Jordan Davis's "Next Thing You Know" that helped it connect to listeners.

The Power of Narrative in Country Music: Why Stories Matter

Country music has a rich history of artists telling stories through song. In just a few minutes, the best songwriters can tell a complex narrative that connects with listeners and resonates long after the music fades. Think about the way Dolly Parton shared her journey to acceptance in "Coat of Many Colors" or how Garth Brooks brought to life a story of hope through heartbreak in "The Dance." "Next Thing You Know" by Jordan Davis continues this tradition with its narrative of a man moving from a carefree bachelor to a committed husband, father, and grandfather.

Whether they're autobiographical accounts or works of fiction, these narrative songs are much more than mere entertainment. Through their universal themes of love, life experiences, and personal growth, they form deep emotional bonds with listeners who may identify parts of themselves in the lyrics. Songs that tell stories can also help people understand characters who are different from themselves, which may promote empathy. The combination of music and narrative lyrics creates an engaging and immersive experience that stays with listeners.

Crafting Emotional Resonance: The Narrative Structure of "Next Thing You Know"

"Next Thing You Know" follows a man through his life. We're introduced to him in the first verse as a fiercely independent single person resistant to relationships. But by the first chorus, he's met someone who's changed his outlook. It gives snapshots of his journey to a committed husband, from saving money for a ring to getting "sunburnt on a honeymoon beach."

The second verse takes listeners to the moment when the man's wife reveals she's pregnant. It leads naturally to the second verse, which encapsulates the first 17 years of his child's life, from the delivery suite to their decision to move out for college. The bridge sees the man rediscovering his wife, now as empty nesters. In the final chorus, the man is a grandfather with "a yard full of your kid's kids" and many lessons to teach them. It's the final chapter and one that leaves this song on a satisfying note.

"Next Thing You Know" is an unusual country song because it features three distinctly different choruses, rather than a traditional repeated chorus. This choice keeps the narrative moving forward, ensuring Jordan can accurately capture a full adult life in less than three minutes.

The Collaborative Creative Process: Songwriting That Connects

"Next Thing You Know" came out of a collaborative songwriting session at Universal Music Publishing Nashville on June 14, 2022. It almost didn't happen, with Jordan only added to the songwriting session with Greylan James, Chase McGill, and Josh Osborne a couple of days before it began. Jordan had a recording session scheduled for June 21, so the group felt pressured to create something special for it. But as the old saying goes, it takes pressure to create diamonds.

Chase had the title "Next Thing You Know," but he imagined it working for a narrative about two people meeting at a bar. He would swear he wanted to stay single, but "next thing you know," his resolve would crumble. Jordan liked the concept but wanted to expand it beyond the initial flush of romance into a whole lifetime of love. The songwriters felt the idea was ambitious but wanted to realize Jordan's vision. A clear plan of the song's structure helped all songwriters understand the couple's journey.

"On a song like this, it felt like we needed to have a little bit of a road map before we got too far into it," Chase explained to Billboard. "Fairly quickly into writing a life song, you think, 'OK, if we spend 47 seconds of the song being 21, then we're not going to get a lot of life in there.' So kind of delicately, you have to think about how we get [in] the really important parts and yet move time along."

From Studio to Charts: The Journey to Commercial Success

MCA Nashville originally planned to release "Tucson Too Late" as the third single from Jordan's Bluebird Days album, but they decided to bump it for "Next Thing You Know" after observing its strong streaming numbers. It peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Country Streaming Songs chart and No. 41 on the overall Streaming Songs chart.

"Next Thing You Know" quickly became a radio favorite on its official release. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and No. 14 on the mainstream Radio Songs chart, which is a testament to its crossover appeal. It also reached No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Canada Country chart. With impressive global reach, it became triple-platinum in the United States and Canada, double-platinum in Australia, gold in New Zealand, and silver in the United Kingdom.

While it didn't take home any trophies, "Next Thing You Know" was also nominated for several Country Music Association awards. It received nods for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

The Lasting Impact: How Great Storytelling Creates Timeless Music

Charts and awards aren't the only measure of a song's success. Songs such as "Next Thing You Know" can have a lasting impact on fans. Releasing this song has proven to be a career-defining moment for Jordan, as it showed he was an authentic storyteller whose words could connect with.