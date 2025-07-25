Shane Profitt’s Latest Single Takes Over Nearly 50 Radio Stations in Opening Week

Shane Profitt's debut single, “Long Live Country,” is making waves at country radio, becoming the second most-added song this week with 49 new station adds, bringing the total to 55 stations. The song marks a significant moment for the Columbia, Tennessee native, whose rise from small-town roots to national recognition is captured in this autobiographical anthem.

Co-written with Matt Rogers and Lindsay Rimes, “Long Live Country” represents Profitt's upbringing in Columbia, where sports, faith, and the community still shape everyday life. Listening to the lyrics depicts rural pride and simple living in an environment filled with diversity. Profitt gives a soulful delivery with an emotional connection to his hometown.

Profitt has a blue-collar past, even having worked for the city mowing ditches, and still lives in Columbia, pulling lyrical ideas from his hometown connections. "Long Live Country" comes after his last release, "Penny to My Name," a song of introspection with lessons that memories last longer than dollars.

In support of the new single, Profitt is hitting the road with performances scheduled at music festivals and tour stops throughout 2025. He will share the stage with some of country music's biggest names, including Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean.