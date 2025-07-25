This Day in Country History: July 25

With the venue's hallowed history of hosting big-name bands, orchestras, and performers, the first major country music show at the Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015, was an important event. This date has also seen a host of country music festivals and a memorable performance by Kelsea Ballerini at an on-water concert in Michigan.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From a first-time event at a prestigious venue to a festival on a lake, interesting milestones on July 25 include:

Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean headlined the first major country music show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, bringing country classics to that famous stage. 2015: The fourth AquaPalooza festival on Lake St. Clair, Michigan, saw fans in all types of boats inside the protected marina. Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini was one of the highlights of this unique show, performing from the stage at the lakefront of Belle Maer Harbor.

Cultural Milestones

Artists who give back to the community lift everyone's spirits with their talented performances, including these two events from July 25:

Billy Ray Cyrus and his band Brother Clyde performed at Fort Bliss, Texas for troops returning from overseas deployments. This was the second United Services Organizations tour for Cyrus, a committed supporter of U.S. military personnel. 2015: Cassadee Pope debuted her new single, "I Am Invincible," during the Special Olympics World Games opening ceremony at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Delegations from over 165 countries attended, with nearly 6,500 athletes competing at the Games.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Summer is a great time for celebrations and music festivals, with July 25 seeing outstanding examples such as:

Blake Shelton received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his hit single, "Gonna." Perfect for summer, the song appeared on Shelton's album Bringing Back the Sunshine. 2024: Up north in Cardwell, Montana, the Headwaters Country Jam included headliners Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, and Dallas Smith. Country music fans also enjoyed performances from Josh Ross, Palmer Anthony, and Ella Langley.

Up north in Cardwell, Montana, the Headwaters Country Jam included headliners Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, and Dallas Smith. Country music fans also enjoyed performances from Josh Ross, Palmer Anthony, and Ella Langley. 2024: Fans flocked to Yerington, Nevada, to see Randy Houser, Neal McCoy, and Colin Stough as headliners for the Night in the Country Nevada festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 25 marks some major endings and beginnings in the country music industry, including:

Award-winning country singer and songwriter Charlie Rich died at the age of 62. Rich was best known for the song "Behind Closed Doors," which won him a GRAMMY Award for Best Male Country Music Performance in 1973. 2022: Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina announced she was signing with Big Loud Records. Alaina felt she fit well with the mission of the label and with its other artists, including Morgan Wallen and HARDY.