Dolly Parton Reaches Out to Kelly Clarkson to Offer Support During Voice Struggles

Dolly Parton has sent support to Kelly Clarkson after she canceled shows and took a break from TV due to voice troubles. The news broke last week when Clarkson stepped back from her duties.

"Kelly's in a bad place right now. Everyone can see that, and Dolly is very worried for her and trying to get to the bottom of what's wrong," a source revealed to Globe Magazine. "She's heard enough from mutual friends about how Kelly's acting erratic and weepy, and it's upsetting her. Dolly's always known Kelly to be as steady as she goes," the source added.

The "Because of You" singer pulled out of her first two Las Vegas shows through an Instagram post earlier in July, citing vocal strain. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," she wrote.

Sources say she's getting a lot of backlash for cancelling, as one fan commented: "The crazy part is there isn't even an apology in this post."

According to Page Six, staff members also noticed changes in her behavior after she took an unexpected two-week break from her TV duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in March. This was to deal with a "private matter" that fans still have no idea what it entails.

In a kind move, Parton invited Clarkson and her children, River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, to spend time at her Tennessee property and visit her theme park. She hopes the change of scene will help the stressed performer find peace.

Their bond runs deep. After Clarkson asked fans on Instagram for song suggestions for her to cover, Parton put forward her classic "I Will Always Love You." "Hey Kelly, I think you should sing 'I Will Always Love You' because I think you do one of the best versions of that song that I have ever heard... Whitney and I would both be proud," she commented on Kelly's post.

At a May concert in New Jersey, Clarkson also spoke about how her talk show work was affecting her tour schedule. "Dolly's calling and checking in with Kelly and offering support. She wants to get together and have a talk, just the two of them, without any interruptions, " the insider shared.

"Dolly's asking Kelly to come over whenever she's got the time, and Doly hopes it's soon because this can't go on," they continued, as noted in Entertainment Now.