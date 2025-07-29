Lainey Wilson Debut Jewelry Line: Pays Homage to Her Music, Style, and Fiancé

Country music's queen of bell-bottoms and sequined cowboy hats has officially sashayed into the world of sparkle. Lainey Wilson debuted her jewelry collection in partnership with The Jewelry Group Inc. Her jewelry line features designs that pay homage to her music, style, and fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Lainey Wilson: Not Just a Country Music Singer

She is a jane of all trades! Aside from being a singer-songwriter, Wilson also dabbled in acting. She appeared in season 5 of Yellowstone, a Western drama TV series, and the documentary Rebel Country.

In January, Wilson met with The Jewelry Group, Inc. to begin designing boot bracelets, earrings, charm necklaces, hat rim bling, collar tips, and rings, per People. She said, “I'm a sucker for anything that sparkles, anything that shines, and I love the Western way of life. I love blending those things together, and I feel like I kind of do that with my music anyway. Specifically, with a song called 'Bell Bottoms Up.' You can almost hear the glitter and the glam.”

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer described designing a jewelry line as not that different from writing a song. She explained that her mindset in what project she tackles is to provide “a little bit of everything for everybody.”

She added, “It's the mindset that I go into whenever I'm writing a record. I want to make sure that I'm not just writing music for one particular kind of woman. I want to make sure that I'm saying something that everybody can kind of latch onto and connect to, and somehow, we have managed to do that with this jewelry collection.”

What’s Next for Her?

Wilson, who is currently on her Whirlwind Tour in support of her fifth album Whirlwind, will be in Phoenix on August 14, where she says she’ll be wearing her new jewelry on stage: “I've already got my eye on specific pieces where I'm like, man, this is going to look good when we're playing New Mexico, or I'm thinking about Madison Square Garden. Of course, I love the big statement, gold pieces. If I could wear it all at once, I would, but that wouldn't make much sense.”