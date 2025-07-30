Backstage Country
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Happy Gilmore, & More – Can't Beat Cody

Cody
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Of the 1985 fantasy film, Schwarzenegger called it “the worst film I have ever made.” He once said the film is so bad, he used it to punish his kids. “When my kids get out of line, they’re sent to their rooms and forced to watch ‘Red Sonja’ 10 times. I never had too much trouble with them.”

Getty Images
