Carrie Underwood to Sing ‘Waiting All Day’ For Sunday Night Football Show Opener

Carrie Underwood is once again suiting up for the biggest gig in football that doesn't involve shoulder pads: singing the Sunday Night Football theme song, “Waiting All Day.” Football season is back, and so is Underwood, hitting notes higher than your team’s hopes of winning the championship.

Carrie Underwood Will Revamp “Waiting All Day”

Billboard reported that Underwood will sing again “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” a gig she’s been doing for 13 years in a row. At this point, it’s not really football unless she’s belting the anthem. However, Underwood promised that she will “revamp” the now-iconic sports anthem.

In a statement by creative director Tripp Dixon: “For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie’s powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall.”

Underwood added, “We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again. As always, Tripp and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

NFL Fans: “Enough”

However, it seems not all are excited to see or hear Underwood again, even if the American Idol alum turned judge promised “high energy and stunning visuals” for this year’s opening song. Some fans took to X (via The Spun) to express their sentiments.